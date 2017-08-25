Derby set for Adeje

NEW coach, new players, and new ideas! Iberostar Tenerife have just reported back for training under new coach Nenad Markovic, former player and coach of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The new boss takes over from Txus Vidorreta, who guided the La Laguna team to the European Champions League title last season.

There’s a treat for southern fans as the first pre-season friendly takes place in Adeje at the Las Torres sports hall on Saturday, 2nd September, against Gran Canaria at 8 pm.

The coach has looked close to his roots, as well as the usual North American source for overseas players, and he’s planning a winning mix.

Pivot Rosco Allen hails from Budapest, Hungary, and has extensive experience in the American leagues. It’s quite a coup to add current Bosnia team captain and defender Adin Vrabac, while Mateusz Ponikta arrives from Poland, and Mike Tobey, a New York-born player, has switched from Valencia.

Aaron Doornekamp has followed former coach Txus Vidorreta to Valencia, Georgios Bogris now wears a Olympiakos vest, and Marius Grigonis has packed his bags for Berlin.

But most of the Tenerife squad are back for another season, looking to make a challenge for Spain´s elite Liga Endesa title.

The Adeje game will be a testing warm-up, and entrance is just five euros, or 10 euros to watch from court level. You can pay on the night or buy in advance from Pabellon Las Torres, or at the Nexsport complex at the El Galeon entrance to Adeje,