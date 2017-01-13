Denim dudes

By Carl Pattison

NEVER before has the basic wardrobe of a man contained not only one pair of jeans, but various. Not only does the average guy have several pairs – he actually needs them!

From his hanging-around jeans to his smarter, going-out pair, these denim favourites can be worn, no matter what the occasion.

In general, for guys, the current fashion is slimmer fitting, but straight-leg and boot-cut are still popular styles.

Most guys seem to fail when choosing the best style and shape for them. They either select those which are too long in the leg, an ill-fitting rear, or a waist which is either too tight, or too baggy.

Always take someone with you when choosing jeans. Having a second opinion always works out easier, and never try them on without shoes.

Check out the fit from all angles, and make sure that they are going to be suitable for purpose

Denim effects that are popular at the moment are worn-and-torn, military style, with sections removed and replaced with other fabrics.

The choice has never been so vast, with a style and colour to suit every taste. Try to stay away from stonewashed and paler denims.

Deep blues and faded blacks are hot in the stores at the moment. Pockets and fake-leather decorations are big on style, taking your jeans from average to stylish.

So, guys, spruce up your wardrobe with a new pair of denims, and give your look a new lift!