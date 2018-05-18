A delightful feast of kindness for charity

CHILDREN’S charity Helping Hands raised a whopping 5,004 euros for Tenerife’s underprivileged kids last Saturday at Dehli Delights restaurant, in the Vulcano Hotel, Las Americas.

Organiser Liz Montague, who runs the charity said: “I’m overwhelmed and delighted that we raised this fantastic sum.

“It was a fabulous day, with 200 people joining together to raise the funds, and we had a great time making it happen.”

Guests, who were greeted with a glass of bubbly, enjoyed the enticing stalls from Granadilla with Love (hand-made jewellery), Ideas de Nana ((jewellery), as well as Melani’s stunning dresses and accessories.

ElMar entertained everyone with a special song she wrote, especially, for Helping Hands, and the dancers were stunning.

Everyone enjoyed the tasty buffet and, overall, the entire day went off brilliantly. To top it off, one of the charity’s loyal supporters, who wishes to remain anonymous, is making an annual donation of 6,000 euros to enable Helping Hands to progress further with its projects.

Liz added: “Thanks to all friends and local businesses, who supported us by donating gifts for our raffle and auction.

“Auctioneer Tim Dowd was so funny, and a great rapper, and thanks, also, to my special team of helpers for all their hard work, and to the children (Charlin, Sara, Joe, Francis, Gaby and Luca), who sold all the El Mars’ CDs.

“We will also be supporting Guargacho’s CEE Disabled School, with a project to supply lots of essential equipment for the children, such as computers, printers and special, electronic touch-pads.”