Deadly wasp bee-killers may be done away with

EXPERTS are optimistic that Mallorca could be the first area to wipe out the predatory species of the velutina Asian wasp.

And, if there are no new sightings by July 2020, the work of a team of biologists and expert bee-keepers, from Mar Leza University, will have made major progress in removing the species.

The velutinas, in large numbers, are capable of killing 12 million bees each year, adding up to 3,000 beehives.

In the three years since the eradication project was launched, nests measuring 80cm-wide and weighing seven kilos, have been found, and they can house more than 8,000 wasps.

Following reports in mainland Spain of 4,000 nests being recorded in Cantabria, for example, experts anticipated recovering 100 or more nests in Mallorca. But so far this year, though, they have found just one.

Some 580 traps, baited with fish to attract the velutina wasp, have been distributed throughout the Serra mountain range, and are checked every 10 days.

The biologists and experts, working on the project, say that if a velutina is found in a trap, it is because there is a nest nearby.

Once the wasp is released, researchers use binoculars to follow its course “home”. Having located the nest, the team wait until night-time when all of the wasps are inside, and remove it.

David Colomar, responsible for the Balearic Islands Centre for the Reception of Exotic Animals, said: “Removing the nest is key to ending the Asian wasp, at its weak point.”

The velutina was first detected in Mallorca in 2015 by a beekeeper in the Soller Valley. The first nest was removed that year, but, since then, the species has expanded, affecting 10 municipalities on the island.

Between 2015 and 2017, a total of 30 nests were found and removed.

Colomar said the “outlook was good”, and that Mallorca could become a “benchmark” in the removal of the Asian wasp. But he warns: “Never lower your guard!”