Dani: None shall pass!

By Colin Kirby

Seville Atletico 0 CD Tenerife 0

YOU tight bunch! Tenerife’s defence kept the play-off pot simmering and made it 300 minutes without conceding a league goal.

Much of the credit goes to having a back-four who pick themselves every game. And the stability stems from the awesome form of Venezuelan Dani Hernandez.

The inspirational keeper had another cracking game, including saves from four corners when Sevilla threatened to make a breakthrough.

Alberto is another big factor, sitting in front of the defence. He is calm, assured and the most improved player this season.

There were a few scary moments. In the first half, a long boot upfield from the Sevilla keeper had Raul Camara struggling to clear the ball, and a home striker got a clear, but slightly high, shot at goal.

Aaron had the best chances to turn one point into three. In the first half, he curled in a free-kick that the Atletico keeper fumbled before catching. Then, in the second half, Aaron beat a defender twice before firing a shot at the keeper.

Hernandez must have radar because a long, swirling shot from Sevilla left him unsighted until the last second. Yet he still managed to turn the ball away.

Then Jorge Saenz pounced on a defensive blunder but blasted his attempt sky-high.

But an away point is always welcome, setting it up nicely for the 5pm home game with Elche tomorrow (Saturday).

The new recruits

Just before the January transfer window closed at midnight on Tuesday, Tenerife completed their recruitment drive with two new loan-signings joining Tyronne, who arrived a week earlier from Las Palmas.

Gaku Shibasaki, a 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Japan, made a name for himself last December by scoring twice in the World Club Championship against Real Madrid.

It put the hot favourites 2-1 down, and they needed a hat-trick from Ronaldo before running out mightily-relieved 4-2 winners.

Shibasaki is the second Japanese footballer on the island because Ayano Dozono plays for Egatesa Granadilla Tenerife ladies.

Rachid Ait-Atmane, born in Bobigny, France, who also has Algerian qualification through his family, has played for the Algerian Under-21 team. The midfielder will be 24 tomorrow (Saturday).

That leaves the final tally for January leavers at three, Marc Crosas, Alex Garcia, and Jairo, and three coming in.