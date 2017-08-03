The dangers of heat

Accion del Sol news

WITH summer in full swing, we would like to remind you to take extra care with your pets, ensuring that they have a constant supply of fresh, clean, cool water to drink.

They need adequate shade, and must be walked early in the morning and later in the afternoon to avoid the heat of the day, and to prevent their paws burning on the hot pavements. Please remember never to leave your dog in a car, even for a short time. They can overheat very quickly, with disastrous results .

Once again, we have a large number of small dogs and puppies at the refuge, all of which have a clean bill of health, and are fully inoculated, passported and castrated before leaving our refuge. We do not ask for payment for the dogs, but donations are welcome, which go towards the vast running costs of our refuge.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol