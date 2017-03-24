Damaged Plaza’s building emptied

THE building on Plaza San Lorenzo street, in Valle San Lorenzo, was evacuated on Monday night because of structural damage.

It was a precautionary measure, taken by Arona Council on the recommendation of experts, after the community of owners had asked for the building to be inspected.

Structural damage was evident on a pillar in the garage, and there were cracks in the building.

The evacuation affected 14 apartments, but most of the residents were able to fix up alternative accommodation with families.

Arona Town Hall found temporary homes for those who had nowhere to live.

The borough’s Urban Planning Department carried out a detailed inspection of the Plaza building on Tuesday.