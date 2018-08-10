The Cyder Cup 4

Oasis Fm 3 – 1 Blacktower Financial Management

Last Saturday saw the 4th edition of the Cyder Cup, sponsored by Blacktower Financial Management, and a good day was certainly had by all.

Many of the same players returned to see if Oasis Fm could be crowned winners again, but, alas, Blacktower pipped them to the post this year, taking their first win to make the scoreboard 3 -1.

Amarilla Golf course was awash with black and white t-shirts, with people being meeted and greeted all the way through the day at the sponsored holes.

Thank you to Martini Restaurant for the Lime and Ginger cider, Powerwave, Homes and Away, Engel & Volkers Estate Agents for the Jaegarmeister, Rendezvous restaurant for the coconut & chocolate balls, Canarian Weekly, Tributo Fest and MGM hotels for the holiday accommodation in Golf Del Sur.

Overall Winners – Blacktower Financial Management

Pairs – 63 – 60.6 – Paddy Davies & Leigh Powell

Hole 2 – MGM Holiday – Warren wilson

Hole 10 – Powerwave Longest Drive – Paddy Davies

Nearest the pins – John Gurnan, Rob Grandley & Dougie