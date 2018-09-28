Trying it on with your customers?

A REGIONAL government in Spain has proposed making fashion retailers charge a fee for customers, who want to try on their clothes.

It is bidding to stamp out the unethical shoppers’ business of checking items out for fit, and then buying them more cheaply online.

María del Pilar del Olmo, Castilla y León’s Economy and Treasury Minister, made her views known at a recent Retail Industry Conference after discussing it with Tourism, Trade and Industry Minister Reyes Maroto.

The two women agreed to set up a new “Trade 4.0 Observatory” in response to the challenges faced by the high street from the online market.

Del Olmo says too many shoppers tend to try clothing on in physical outlets, and, having worked out what fits them and which size to buy, they hand them back, claiming they do not suit them. They then go online and buy them at a lower price.

Fortunately, this is less of an issue with major high-street chains, whose brands are sold in-store only, or on their own websites, normally at a similar price. And they are often more expensive, when delivery charges are added.

But it is more of a problem for individual boutiques, selling a variety of in-season brands, given that buyers may then be able to find them on sites such as ASOS and El Corte Inglés with a lower price-tag.

Those criticising Del Olmo’s idea point out that online prices may not differ greatly, giving little incentive for shoppers to hand back clothes at the changing- room door and buy them via the internet.

And anyway, boutiques often sell “very individual” selections of their various labels, making them hard to find elsewhere.

If this is the case, shoppers are more likely to buy what they have just tried on, rather than risk the lack of availability elsewhere, or face limited or no price savings.

It is not clear whether there is anything to be gained from charging for fitting, especially when shoppers decide to wait until the sales to buy the same item for less.

And it is equally possible that consumers may decide not to even bother with the high street, if they have to pay without even buying the item they try on. But Del Olmo insists: “It’s just an idea.”

She adds: “A major part of Spain’s identity is the existence of physical and, often, bespoke shops in town and city centres and, of course, frequently in villages, too; and the only way to ensure they survive is by seeking out innovative ideas.

“This does not necessarily mean shops will definitely start charging for trying on. This was only an example.”

Online straw polls in the Spanish media have so far shown that 91% of readers are against the idea of paying for fitting, believing consumers have the right to decide whether an item fits them properly before opting to buy.

And, unfortunately for Del Olmo, only 7.37% of shoppers would support her idea.