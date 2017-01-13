Cup woe for Marino

By Colin Kirby

CD Marino 1 UD Los Llanos 2

EVERYONE likes a cup run, and while it’s hardly the FA variety, the Copa Heliodoro is much-prized among Canarian teams and would give CD Marino a chance to lift a gleaming trophy at the grand Heliodoro Stadium in Santa Cruz.

Sadly a poor performance against UD Los Llanos of La Palma ended with a 2-1 home defeat against a side from the Preferente, a tier below their hosts, leaving them mountain to climb in the away leg.

The midweek, mid-afternoon kick-off meant there was a sparse crowd, and a few regular players missing for CD Marino, but Los Llanos looked nervous in the opening exchanges.

Fran Alonso had an early pop at keeper Adan, who just about gathered. Then the keeper strayed off his line and Alberto took the ball past him, but Kevin Castro couldn’t apply the finishing touch.

Then came the surprise opener after 10 minutes. The fast-paced Diego unlocked the home defence and buried the ball past Marko between the posts.

That instilled confidence in the visitors, and Diego made another lightning break only to be hauled back by a harsh offside call from the ref.

Brad Mills pushed up from right-back for Marino and cut inside before being crowded out. Facu Valiente showed great control to bring down a high cross-ball but couldn´t get in a clear shot on the Llanos net.

Rafael was coming into the game more for the La Palma side and his hard work won him a good shooting chance, but not quite good enough.

Marino were drifting into a high-ball game instead of passing their way up the field, and when they did get a sight of goal, they tended to rush their shots.

There was another blow just before the break when that man Diego again used his pace to get down the right wing and around home defender Edgar. he had only a narrow shooting angle, but still squeezed the ball into the Marino net.

That left Marino with a big second-half workload. Fran Alonso tried a low shot, which the keeper grabbed, and Brad Mills came inside to carve an opening, unleashing a shot that just cleared the bar.

New blood was needed, and home coach Toni Dumpierrez made three substitutions, Delgado, Colly, and Amed, who breathed some life into the Marino cause. Coly added his power in the air and, within minutes, had risen to get a strong header close to goal.

Saul was flattened when through on goal and the ref awarded a Marino penalty, which he converted with ease.

There were barely 20 minutes left and Marino pressed forward to level. But their finishing let them down and keeper Jose Adan found his best form to deny their better efforts.

Kevin Castro had a couple of chances denied and Coly thought he had scored, but the keeper clawed the ball to his chest just in time.

Fran Delgado had to clear a dangerous raid from Llanos, and Marko got a reprieve when a free-kick beat him, only for the goal to be denied by the ref.

Amed had two late misses as Los Llanos screamed for the final whistle, and their joy when the ref did blow showed how much the cup win meant to them.

There is still an away leg to come on January 25th, but it will take a big Marino effort to force a place in the cup semi-finals.

The cup defeat completed a double victory for the island of La Palma. Last weekend, Marino lost 1-0 at one of the other island sides, Tenisca, in a league game.

On Sunday it’s back to home league action with Telde the visitors for a noon kick-off at CD Marino.