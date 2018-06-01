Criminal walk is so arresting!

CRIMINALS will soon be identified by the way they walk, say British and Spanish researchers, who are in the final stages of completing technology to expose them, especially at airports.

The technology identifies a person’s gait, which can be used to identify people instantly, because we all walk in our own, unique way.

This system should soon be in place at airports, just like

finger-printing and eye-scanning technology now in operation.

The technique uses pressure pads, built into the floor, and has proved to be around 99.3% accurate at identifying people.

Behavioural biometrics, like how you walk, your voice and your signature, are able to capture unique things about a person’s behaviour and movement.

Researchers from the University of Manchester and the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid have collected the largest footstep database ever, containing nearly 20,000 footstep signals, from 127 individuals.

The study, published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence (TPAMI), found that monitoring these movements could be used, accurately, to identify people.

“Each human has approximately 24 different factors and movements when walking, resulting in every individual person having a unique, singular, walking pattern,” said lead researcher Omar Costilla Reyes, from Manchester’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

“Therefore, monitoring these movements can be used, like a fingerprint or retinal scan, to recognise and clearly identify or verify an individual.”

Researchers have already tested their data successfully, in real-world security scenarios, including airport security checkpoints.