Crash kills baby, just one year old

A ONE-YEAR-OLD Belgian baby was among three fatalities, following a tragic car crash near El Campello, on the Costa Blanca.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the child, without success, according to sources from the Emergency Information and

Co-ordination Centre (CICU).

A Dutchman, aged 61, was confirmed as another fatality, but the

third victim is not yet known, though the two cars involved had Dutch and Belgian number plates.

Police believe the crash, which happened where the motorway forks, might have been instigated by one of the drivers taking a risky turning.

The accident happened at 3pm last Sunday, when the cars crashed into other with extreme force, just one kilometre before the toll.

Two ambulances were mobilised, immediately, alongside a basic life-support vehicle and a helicopter, as well as Guardia Civil traffic officers. Alicante County Council also sent five fire-brigade units to the site, and two helicopters.

Three more people are understood to be in hospital, two in Alicante’s General Hospital, and one in the Hospital de Sant Joan d’Alacant.

Traffic, heading towards Alicante, was diverted from the ring road to the A-70, to enable victims to be rescued. The

road remained closed for three hours, before the AP-7 reopened after 6pm.

What caused the accident is not known, but one theory is that one of the vehicles reduced speed, suddenly, or made a risky manoeuvre to change lanes, before a fork in the road.