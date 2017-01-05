What is covered by the guarantee law?

By Emma

THE guarantee law, which doesn’t exclude specific components or parts, mentions only the actual condition of the vehicle, as described by the seller to the consumer.

Thus, second-hand vehicle parts which are worn or damaged, and are notified to the seller, are never covered because it is deemed that the consumer knew about them at the time of purchase.

As the law doesn’t exclude specific components or parts, common sense prevails when the law is applied to the purchase of second-hand cars.

Not everything is covered on the car because it will wear out, even under normal use. For this reason, during the guarantee period, the seller will repair primary defects or faults only, and not those originated by tyres, brake pads, brake discs, clutch, liquids, and a long list of other items that erode or wear through friction or contact, or simply usage.

The exclusion of repairing these items is produced when the necessity to replace any of them occurs within a reasonable time.

But not when the fault is caused through premature, irregular or extraordinary wear, and not because of the new owner’s driving style.

For example, a part which would normally be replaced at 50,000km wouldn’t be covered under the guarantee if the need to replace it occurs once the kilometres have been reached.

But if the replacement is required at, say, 2,000km, that would be included under the guarantee, as long as it’s not down to the driver’s negligence or incorrect use of the vehicle.

How does the cover period work with a legal guarantee?

Firstly, we need to differentiate between the period in which the seller is responsible for the defect, which would be the guarantee period, and the time period when the cause of the fault and origin have to be proved.

*During the first six months, when a fault is reported, it is the seller’s responsibility to prove to the consumer, and subsequent government authorities, that the fault was there at the time of purchase, which would negate the guarantee. This can be done via the guarantee document issued, or if it were an element of the car the client could not have ignored.

*If a fault is reported after six months, it is the consumer’s responsibility to prove the fault existed when sold.

So, during the first six months, it is understood that the fault existed at the time of sale unless proved otherwise. And from the seventh month onwards, the consumer must prove the fault existed.

What are your rights if the vehicle develops a fault?

The consumer has the right to a repair or replacement, or for a partial price refund in exchange for the fault not being fixed.

However in the case of second-hand cars, a replacement is never applicable. But if the repair is chosen, it is free for the consumer.

Can the consumer choose where the car is repaired under guarantee?

No! It is the seller’s choice to determine where it is repaired. The seller is never responsible for faults repaired at another garage, of which the consumer has not notified them; nor is the seller responsible for the cost of the repair of a notified fault if the consumer chooses to have it mended elsewhere.

How long does the seller have to repair the vehicle?

A repair under guarantee needs to be carried out in a reasonable time, which is set at 20 days. If the car is not repaired by then, and the repairer cannot prove that the delay is caused by something beyond his control; say a delay in obtaining a part from a third party, then the consumer has the right to request a partial refund and accept the fault.

Can the consumer demand a courtesy car during a guarantee repair?

Simple answer: No! The law does not obligate the seller to provide an alternative vehicle while a repair is taking place.

Can the seller use second-hand parts to repair the vehicle?

Yes! A second-hand car seller has the right to repair the fault on the vehicle with a used part. However the law is clear that in the case of a safety part, it must be new. If the consumer requires a new part to be fitted, he must pay the difference in price between the new and second-hand part.

I hope that this has, or will, help our readers. I realise this is a complex issue, so please contact me if you have any questions.