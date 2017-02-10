Why couples used to love that ‘first sleep’

IT may bring some comfort to those who go to bed, only to wake up in the middle of the night, frustrated and unable to get back to sleep.

But while this is regarded as insomnia today, people did it on purpose until the end of the 19th century.

Well after the Industrial Revolution, many people in Britain still swore by the health benefits of a “first sleep” and “second sleep”.

Insomnia is often seen as a problem these days. But, until the late 1800s, it was not unusual to wake up in the night.

For centuries, according to a sleep historian, they would use that time to do household chores, visit friends, or even make love to their spouse.

Sleeping through the night is, by comparison, a “modern invention”, according to Professor Roger Ekirch, of Virginia Polytechnic and State University.

When addressing the Royal Society of Medicine in London recently, he said: “Middle-of-the-night insomnia was a rare problem, and, as early as in the 16th century, it was utterly normal, unworthy of comment.”

Bedtime was, historically, around 10pm, after which, he added: “Most individuals awakened shortly past midnight to an hour or so of consciousness, in which they meditated, they conversed and made love … not necessarily in that order.

“A 16th century physician said making love was better after the first sleep, when people had more enjoyment and do it better.”

People even used the gap between their first and second sleep to wash clothes, have a conversation, or steal the neighbour’s firewood, historical records show.

It was thought that love-making between the two sleep phases was responsible for large families, with labourers able to conceive several children because they waited until after their energy-giving first sleep.

It was also thought to aid digestion, if people turned from lying on their right to their left when they awoke during the night.

References to two phases of sleep go back to Chaucer, with a character in The Squire’s Tale, in the Canterbury Tales, deciding to go back to bed after her “firste sleep”.

The concept of sleeping through is a relatively modern invention, and thanks to people working longer hours in the Industrial Revolution.

Unless kept awake by a cold house, bed bugs or worry, most people were unconcerned about getting up in the night. It was not seen as insomnia, while “sleeplessness” referred only to failing to fall asleep in the first place.

But the practice of having a first and second sleep fell out of favour in the decades following the Industrial Revolution, when, increasingly, people worked long hours as machine-manufacturing dominated British industry.

The sleep historian said the shift came at the end of the 19th century, as the end of the first sleep crept later to around 3am, before it was jettisoned altogether.

Suddenly, sleeping in two phases was seen as inefficient, and people were warned that indulging would lead to headaches and constipation.

It was even feared, heaven forbid, that in young men and women, it might cause “lustful thoughts”.

Prof Ekirch added: “Sleep represented a necessary evil, best confined to a single interval, thus allowing someone to steal a march on the day and on one’s fellow human beings, who were still enjoying their second sleep.”

Today, as a result, said the history professor: “Many people who wake at night think they are abnormal.”

Yet research suggests this may be a normal sleeping pattern when people are away from artificial lights, and especially the blue light displayed by electronic devices.

Prof Erich said: “Rather than the product of an implacable disorder, their sleep, viewed from the high ground of history, may just be natural.”