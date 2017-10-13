Couple target a marathon swim

CRISTINA Ibáñez and Alberto Moreno, from Adeje, will set off tomorrow (Saturday) from La Gomera to attempt the first male/female open-sea crossing without a wet suit, or any flotation devices.

The swim has previously been achieved by professionals, such as open-sea world champion David Mecca.

The couple, also hoping to make the Guinness Book of World Records, set off at 4.30am yesterday (Thursday) from La Cueva beach, in La Gomera capital San Sebastián. They are expected to arrive at Adeje’s La Caleta tomorrow (Saturday) at 6pm.

They are both professionals in related fields: Alberto is a swimming coach and Cristina a marine biologist.

In addition, they are “big fans of the sea and sea sports”, usually taking part in non-competitive, open-sea swimming.

Cristina and Alberto hope their efforts will help emphasise the importance of “caring for our natural and cultural resources”.

Throughout the marathon swim, the couple will be monitored by maritime protection crews.