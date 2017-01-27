Couple and cat rescued
TWO people and their cat were rescued by helicopter when their boat capsized after hitting rocks off the Guimar coast.
The French sailboat Metis II sent a distress signal to the Maritime Rescue Centre, which dispatched a rescue boat and helicopter.
The people aboard the floundering boat could not use their life-raft because of the rocky area where they ran aground.
But once the helicopter located it, the couple, and their cat, were airlifted to safety and taken to Tenerife South airport.
