Counterfog does exactly that… and much more!

A FOG-CREATING machine could prove a low-cost solution to traffic emissions and other air contamination, even chemical leaks and smoke from forest fires,.

That’s according to its creators at the University of Alcalá de Henares, in the Greater Madrid region.

“Counterfog”, developed over four years by a team, led by Professor José Luis Pérez-Díaz, with the help of European Union funding, has been presented at the region’s air base, in Torrejón de Ardoz.

Members of the Armed Forces’ emergency response unit, who are frequently called in to help tackle major forest fires and other disasters, test-drove the Counterfog machine on chemical and smoke particles.

It works using a pipe, or column, with a type of sprinkler system that generates fog made from clean water.

Its microscopic droplets adhere to toxic particles in the air, and force them to drop to the ground, or on to other hard surfaces, where they can be cleaned up easily.

Madrid is expected to use it to combat air pollution, caused by traffic, which is one of the city’s most pressing issues. And it could, eventually, provide a situation in which cars no longer have to be restricted from entering the main urban hub.

Prof Pérez-Díaz says it is fully prepared for action, and simply needs to be “marketed and installed”.

He believes it is an exceptionally-cheap method of combating toxic air particles, and says it will work equally well in the event of gas leaks, radioactive spillages, and even terrorist attacks, if biological or chemical weapons are used.

Counterfog can be used in the open air, or in enclosed spaces, as well as in partially-open areas, such as shopping centres with a raised roof.

Pipes fitted along the side of roads, carrying heavy traffic, would clear the air 24 hours a day, and “two or three columns” would protect a building. And, insists Prof Pérez-Díaz: “Just a few more” would safeguard an entire block of streets.

He adds: “With an investment which, for a city like Madrid, would be minimal, you could achieve maximum pollution control.

“But it’s not the size of the city or town that’s important; it’s the level of pollution it suffers, and some very small towns are more polluted than city centres.

“To this end, we need to encourage everyone concerned about the quality of air we breathe to start using the Counterfog.”

As well as water, the system uses other, totally harmless and environmentally-friendly, substances and leaves no residue behind.

The system has been endorsed by Captain Corrochano, the Armed Forces emergency-response unit spokesman, who says the Counterfog is “vital”.

Its creators are now working towards setting up a company, specialising in environmental technology, so they can start to market their invention worldwide.