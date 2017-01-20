Costa Adeje offers the tourist ‘so much more’

COSTA Adeje has been presenting its main tourism strategies for this year during FITUR, the international Spanish Tourism Trade Fair currently taking place in Madrid.

Adeje Mayor José Miguel Rodríguez Fraga and Tourism Councillor Ermitas Moreira García have been explaining the new offers being promoted by the destination from its stand, again being shared by Arona Council.

They have also stressed the recent data, proving its excellent economic state, and how it is maintaining its position as one of the best locations in Spain in terms of hotel/hotel-apartment occupation and tourism excellence.

The FITUR event, which began on Wednesday, continues until Sunday evening, and, as for the shared stand, Mayor Fraga said: “We will have our own individual presence alongside Arona. After all, we are the two big destinations in Tenerife.”

The two boroughs have also been working together on joint offers, as they did last year, too, and Mayor Fraga said: “this level of co-ordination with Arona is very important.

“Geographically, we are united, and the effect on the tourist is the same. We need to work together to gain the loyalty of our visitors and compete against other destinations.”

But for Rodríguez Fraga, the individual stand doesn’t, in any way, suggest a departure from the overall promotions for Spain, the Canary Island and Spain.

During the Trade Fair, Adeje representatives will also have been taking part in the Cabildo’s Tenerife Tourism events and meetings.

“We are all under the same umbrella,” added the Mayor. “Each destination has the right to promote its own initiatives, and to highlight the things that make the destination different and special.”

Costa Adeje is also recognised as a good investment destination, renovating and improving its tourism infrastructures constantly, encouraging innovation and adapting to the changing needs and wants of the visitor.

“We have made important changes to public infrastructures and taken on private plans to improve the quality of the destination,” said Moreira.

“There is a high level of investment, which has been very important in improvements to Costa Adeje, helping us to move in the right direction to consolidate a five-star destination.”

Adeje’s Tourism Minister added: “Tourists seek more experiences, beyond enjoying their hotel,” giving, as an example, the greater use of hiking trails and outdoor sports. “In Costa Adeje, we fulfil your dreams, naturally.”

This phrase, the slogan used in the promotional video presented at FITUR this week, is a statement of intent.

Beyond sun and beach tourism, the municipality wants to strengthen its offer of nature, heritage and culture.