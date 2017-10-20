VIEW WHOLE
Costa Adeje catwalk!

COSTA Adeje is hosting a Tenerife Fashion evening on El Duque beach from 7pm on Thursday (20th Oct), when 18 beachwear labels will be seen on the catwalk, courtesy of a host of international models, promoting their products as well as the area.

Adeje Council and the Cabildo, jointly, are backing the initiative, which will take place on a 25-metre catwalk by the beach, with seating, backstage, etc.

Model Nieves Álvarez will present the event, and, among the 40 models showing off the wares will be Carolina González, Davinia Pelegri, Evelin Yánez, Nicole White and Kristel Kamp.

It is seen as an excellent opportunity to integrate the promotion of the destination with the textile and other local industries, as well as underlying the excellence of Costa Adeje beach as an all-year-around holiday spot.

