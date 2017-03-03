Coso Parade still a huge crowd-puller

FACES painted, tunics fastened, wigs adjusted … all was ready for Tuesday’s Santa Cruz Carnival’s Coso Parade. And, thanks to a few tweaks to the organisation, more people than ever experienced a close-up view.

According to the Town Hall, 50,000 people gathered along the avenues Francisco La Roche and Marítima to witness one of carnival’s the most prominent events.

Yet the numbers were considerably lower than other years, possibly because of the bad weather.

Even so, thousands enjoyed the show, whether standing or in one of the 7,500 seats set out by the Council along the route.

A new innovation was the tiered stand opposite the Plaza de España, which held a further 1,500 spectators. And some 100 buses carried 5,000 tourists into the capital for the mighty show.

It’s a huge operation to get the floats and bands in place for the start, and small groups were gathering early in back streets to piece together bulky costumes, and to practise their dance moves.

Avenida de Anaga gradually filled up with the participating groups in their running order. And, releasing them a section at a time, got the parade moving pretty much on time.

The Caribbean theme of this year’s Carnival provided plenty of inspiration, while others added little variations to old standards, all with a cheeky sense of humour.

Judit Lopez Garcia, this year’s Carnival Queen, was glowing with pride in her vibrant, orange costume, while many in heavier costumes were glad of the cloud that cooled the temperature.

For the very youngest participants, everything was a magical whirl. Second and third generations of Carnival families were carrying on the fine traditions, and there was always a guiding hand to help those with a touch of stage fright.

The tiered seating proved to be a big hit, and vantage points in the street were snapped up very early. And those raised up with their backs to the port not only got the clear view but also commentary, information, and encouragement to join in with the clapping and Mexican waves, which swept along the seating.

This service was provided in several languages because Santa Cruz is extremely keen to look after the many nationalities flocking to THE Carnival.

The parade made its way along the coastal promenade to the fun-fair, where participants disrobed and slipped into something more comfortable for the evening’s partying.

Full marks to the Titsa bus service for easing the congestion with its extra-direct buses linking to the southern resorts.

Some of the crowd overflow climbed aboard the service that calls at the South Airport, so it must have been quite an eye-opener for passengers arriving to see so many colourful animals, cartoon characters, and superheroes come into view.

It could also have been a bit of an eye-opener for medics in the make-shift hospital at General Gutiérrez Mellado square, where they treated no fewer than 147 people, nearly 50% because of booze.

Fifteen people suffered injuries and falls during the evening, while various others, needing X-rays and further treatment, were transferred to hospitals. A total of 17 patients needed further treatment and were transferred to hospitals.

The Local Police minor unit registered 17 minors, who had to be treated at the Carnival hospital, 12 because of alcohol consumption.

A 28-year-old man, who fell from avenue Francisco La Roche on to the port road, suffered a severe head injury. Paramedics managed to stabilise the man and took him to the Candelaria hospital for further treatment.

All in all, though, Tenerife Carnival is all about spectacle, especially its main parade, and next year can’t come soon enough!