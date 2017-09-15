Corruption is such a major problem, say youth of Spain

CLIMATE change is the main issue concerning the world’s millennials – those born between 1982 and 2004 – according to the annual Global Shapers Survey, released by the World Economic Forum.

Half of all young people surveyed said it was a pressing problem for the world, ahead of wars and conflicts. It was chosen by 39% of respondents, while social inequality was highlighted by 31% of people taking part.

These responses come from a questionnaire answered by some 31,000 people from 186 countries and territories, between the ages of 18-35.

On the Spanish front, results show that eight out of 10 youngsters believe corruption and government accountability are a major problem in their country, making it the most pressing matter.

The lack of economic and work opportunities was also selected as a problem by 74.4% of Spanish pollsters, while social inequality was selected as a major factor by 39.4%.

But globalisation of the workforce is not a concern for the millennial generation. Almost nine out of 10 Spaniards surveyed said they would move to another country to find a job, or even to improve their employment position.

The list of destinations they would move to is led by the US, with 24% of Spanish millennials also opting for this choice, followed by Germany (8.2%). The remaining options were France, Italy, Australia and Canada.

The desire to emigrate is higher in Spain than among millennials from other countries, where an average one in five responded that a better working life would not be a reason to pack his or her bags.

At a global level, the US is still the top choice when it comes to emigrating for work, with 18.2% of people plumping for this option. Spain (3.6%) ranked eighth on the list of possible destinations.

The responses from around 500 young Spanish participants, mostly students, also show that 57% consider it “very” or “extremely” important that the government addresses problems facing third-world countries.

As for what they believe needs to change in Spanish society so they can feel more free, 60.1% of millennials want equal opportunities for all, while 43.7% want greater job security.

At international level, more than half of the millennials surveyed believe their opinion is ignored when it comes to making important decisions for the country.

They also said corruption was the main issue in their government, although the percentages were lower than in Spain.

The newer generation argues that governments could regain their confidence by fighting corruption and removing corrupt politicians from their positions, a move which doesn’t appear to have been addressed for years!

The study also showed that millennials around the world were optimistic regarding their jobs and technology. More than 75% of people surveyed believe that technology creates more jobs than it destroys, though ethical questions about technology met with more mixed responses.

A 40% total of respondents are wholly against implanting a chip under their skin to improve skills, with men (30%) more likely to favour this development than women (17%).

Millennials also believe artificial intelligence will probably be the next major, technological leap forward.

But half the people in this age group wouldn’t trust a robot to make decisions for them!