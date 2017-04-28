Corruption and confusion reigns in Rajoy’s PP party

THE Spanish Government’s ruling Popular Party (PP) is again being tainted to the core by corruption, with amazement and confusion leading the responses to the latest scandal to hit the conservative group in Madrid: Operation Lezo.

This new “graft” probe, which involves arrests and questionings, is the result of an investigation into alleged fraud, money-laundering and misappropriation of public funds, carried out by politicians and businessmen involved in the public company Canal de Isabel II.

It has already led to the arrest of former regional premier Ignacio González, while his predecessor, Esperanza Aguirre, has resigned as spokesperson for the PP at Madrid City Council, where the party holds 21 seats.

It does not help PP matters that Rajoy has been ordered to testify at a corruption trial, although he has not been accused of wrong-doing.

Numerous companies are suspected of bribing members of his party, in exchange for contracts, with 37 defendants facing charges of fixing tenders worth over 350m euros.

True to form, though, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy continues to say nothing about the matter, electing instead to focus on his international agenda.

He was seen on Monday in Brazil, where he made a public appearance next to President Michel Temer, but he accepted no questions. That’s because he knew what was in store: a bombardment of queries regarding this latest investigation into kickbacks-for-contracts back home.

For now, at least, Rajoy’s response to the number of scandals affecting his party – Gürtel, Púnica, Lezo and more – is to travel abroad, keep quiet about Spain’s domestic troubles, and deliver speeches about the importance of his country maintaining economic growth and job creation.

After Brazil and Uruguay, Rajoy visits Brussels and China, his chief concern being to appear that it’s “business as usual” at international level.

But all is not well back home. Rajoy and Javier Arenas are the only two remaining members of the PP leadership from pre-2008 days, when the Gürtel graft scandal hit the headlines.

And while no statements are forthcoming from them, the younger party leaders have already expressed “indignation and shame” at the state of affairs.

Young Deputy Secretaries at national party headquarters have made a private pact to keep their anger under wraps.

But they are aware that, since their appointment two years ago in a bid to rejuvenate the party’s image, they have been sent out to press conferences, TV studios and public debates to defend the PP’s so-called honesty and internal regeneration.

And that’s in the light of some leading party members continuing to line their pockets through shady deals. These people include Ignacio González and Rodrigo Rato, the former International Monetary Fund managing director, who was found guilty of misappropriation of funds through his use of complimentary credit cards, handed out by struggling banks.

The mood among these younger leaders is one of disillusionment, weariness and confusion, and, above all, impotence.

“What more can we do?” is the reply, when asked if there is a plan set up to deal with this new wave of corruption. “We will forge ahead, and keep working and focusing on the real problems of Spaniards.”

The PP, which heads a minority government following two inconclusive elections in Spain and a 10-month stalemate, now has fingers-crossed that the scandal will blow over, that unemployment figures will continue to drop, that tourists will keep coming in droves this summer, and that opposition parties will run into trouble of their own.

And that, particularly, means the Socialists (PSOE), with their upcoming primaries to elect a new leader.