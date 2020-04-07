+++ CORONAVIRUS UPDATE 07.04.2020 +++

The Ministry of Health has updated coronavirus cases as of 8pm last night in the Canary Islands.

There are 81 more cases than the day before in the islands as follows:

Tenerife – 1,122 cases (59 deaths)

Gran Canaria – 444 cases (25 deaths)

La Palma – 67 cases (3 deaths)

Lanzarote – 61 cases (2 deaths)

Fuerteventura – 23 cases (0 deaths)

La Gomera – 7 cases (0 deaths)

El Hierro – 1 cases (0 deaths)

La Graciosa – 0 cases (0 deaths)

In total there are 1,444 active cases in the Canary Islands with 89 deaths, and 192 have recovered (Total: 1,725)

Of these, 689 people are hospitalized, 137 of them in ICU.

There are now also 353 health workers infected.