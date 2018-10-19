Cops need much better mental-health support

UNIONS representing State Security Forces, the National Police and the Guardia Civil, have this week demanded improved mental-health support services for these officers.

Data reported by their unions provide alarming concerns about the suicides of police officers in the Canaries.

Last year, four National Police officers took their lives, and, so far this year, there have been two self-inflicted deaths of Guardia Civil agents.

Action is now demanded to investigate factors that could have led to this increase in officer suicides, and to ensure that all police have access to mental-health support services.