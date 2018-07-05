Conman finally nabbed, after two years in hiding

THE UK’s most wanted conman, Mark Acklom, has been arrested in a dramatic raid in Switzerland, after evading capture for two years.

He was nabbed in the lakeside town of Wadenswil, near Zurich, in the apartment he was sharing with his Spanish wife and two children.

The 35-year-old is wanted, allegedly, for defrauding a British woman of £850,000, after posing as an MI6 agent and promising to marry her.

Detectives thought he might have still been hiding out in Spain, where he had many links, including a Marbella resident he had conned.

An investigation by Spanish online newspaper Olive Press revealed that he also had several ties to the Murcia region.

Then, following a tip-off that he was still involved with his Spanish wife, Maria Yolanda Ros Rodriguez, the paper linked her last year with a new estate agency in the centre of Murcia.

Ross Luxury Estate Agents, registered as Yolanda Ros, was set up in April 2017, after she had adopted her husband’s trick of mixing up her name.

Witnesses said they were staying at a rented property in the La Manga area last September, before vanishing.

Reports say he tried to jump off the balcony as police stormed in, and he had changed his look, again, opting for a beard and long hair.

The European Arrest Warrant does not apply in non-EU Switzerland, so Acklom will be dealt with under an existing extradition treaty.

He was expected in court this week, from where he will have been able to oppose a return to the UK.