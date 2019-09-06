Compulsive crook, who defaced his stolen goods

THE National Police have arrested a 40-year-old man, accused of no fewer than 22 crimes, to add to his extensive police record.

His latest crimes are believed to be 10 robberies with force, and the remaining 12 thefts, committed specifically, in the Barranco Grande area of Santa Cruz, and La Gallega, a municipality in the province of Burgos, Castile and Leon.

The suspect is believed to have stolen various items, including water meters, infrastructure of irrigation systems and vehicle batteries, to sell them at a local scrap-yard. He actually defaced them, in an attempt to eliminate where they came from.

Investigations began last May, after several reports were made from citizens and companies, reporting their stolen goods, all from Barranco Grande and La Gallega.

At the beginning of the investigation, officers suspected it was down to vandalism, but a further probe suggested there were too many coincidences, causing them to think again.

The National Police clarified that a total of 22 crimes against the state had been committed, causing financial damages to residents and companies in the area.

Finally, an arrest was made, indicting the 40-year-old local man, from Santa Cruz. A full police report was presented to judicial authorities detailing the investigations, along with the culprit.