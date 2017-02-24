Community’s anger over building-collapse report

SEVEN lives lost and 10 months on, reports from two expert constructors into the Los Cristianos building collapse of 14th April 2016, have angered the Community of 23 owners affected by the tragedy.

Their emotional pain and financial losses have been compounded by the reports’ accusations that the Community was partially to blame, because of deficiencies in maintaining the building.

The main causes are pointed out as poor-grade concrete and construction in 1972, and reckless alterations to a Banesto Bank unit in 2003.T

This has baffled Community members because one of the new report’s experts didn’t mention the historic problems when he worked on a 2004 report, commissioned by the Community after cracks had been spotted.

The loud, pounding work taking place in the same bank unit just days before the 2016 collapse hardly gets a mention.

Edificio Julian Jose, in Calle Amalia Alayon, was built in 1972, and the new reports, commissioned by Arona Council, points the finger at poor-quality cement used in the construction, and modifications made to Local A by owners Banesto Bank in 2003. These included the removal of load-bearing walls.

Carlos Andres Ruiz Perez, of Analasis Constructivos Atlante SLU, was the expert who produced the 2004 report. He also edited a new report in October 2016.

The Community pointed out in a statement released this week that despite blaming the 2003 work, Atlante then went on to contradict itself by saying: “The building remained without showing any flaws until 2004.”

Banesto Bank moved out of the local in 2006, although the company was still the owner, until selling it, early in 2016, to a private entrepreneur who was converting it into a perfume shop.

Just after the collapse, many of those living in the block spoke of loud hammering noises coming from the former Banesto local, which could be felt in neighbouring properties just days before the tragedy.

Both reports have focused more on the history of the building, rather than the heavy work going on hours before the tragedy.

The first updates since the collapse, emerged from a hearing at an Arona court on 1st February in front of Sofia Elena Valdivia.

The judicial process, which is continuing, can consider other input before reaching any final, legal conclusions. Two executives of Banesto Bank, and the entrepreneur doing the latest alterations, are under investigation.

There has been no mention of inspections made on the properties each time new work began. And once investigators moved on to the site, when levelled and cleared, they found many surprises.

The second of the 1,000-page reports is from the Instituto Tecnico de Materiales y Construcciones (INTEMAC). It mentions an attic, not in the original 1972 plans, but said “it was not the direct cause of the collapse”.

However, INTEMAC went on to say: “The building’s design and construction was executed carelessly”.

It concluded: “The most probable cause of the building’s collapse was due to a pillar failure due to poor concrete quality.”

A July 2016 letter from the law firm advising the Community, warned that, in the Town Hall, “there was no building licence or request for the construction work, executed by the bank in 2014”.

As the wait goes on for a final ruling, those affected by the loss of their homes and businesses still don´t know how and when they will be compensated for their material losses.