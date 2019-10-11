Colourful parakeets are menace to capital city, and they will have to go
MADRID authorities are planning to cull nearly 12,000 invasive parakeets, which are threatening the city’s ecosystem. It will cost around €100,000, and will reduce the birds’ numbers, which have jumped 33% in three years.
Madrid City Hall has announced a plan to hunt and cull the majority of the monk parakeets in the Spanish capital, because, it is believed, they are a threat to safety and biodiversity.
The local government, which is run by a coalition between the conservative Popular Party (PP) and centre-right Ciudadanos (Citizens), with the support of far-right Vox, will also sterilise the eggs of this invasive, aggressive species, which is affecting native birds such as sparrows.
The PP’s Borja Carabante, head of Environment and Mobility at City Hall, announced the scheme during a visit to the Casa de Campo, which is a sprawling, public park west of the city, and one of the areas most affected by the parakeets.
The plan should be carried out in autumn next year, and will cost between €6 and €8 per parakeet, leaving a total bill of around €100,000.
The small, bright-green bird, also known as the Quaker parrot, can live up to 20 years in captivity, and it reproduces rapidly, producing six to eight eggs a year.
But along with making unpleasant, screeching noises, the colourful birds transmit diseases to other birds, as well as eating their food and pushing out other species.
Santiago Soria Carreras, who runs the Biodiversity Service at Madrid City Hall, said falling nests had not yet caused any damage to passers-by. But the previous local government received 197 complaints about the birds from residents, between January and August this year.
Soria Carreras added: “The animal adapts well to conditions other than its own. It has adapted because it is very intelligent. It also eats many things, and takes advantage of any scrap of food or vegetable.”
Madrid’s cold atmosphere has had no effect on the parakeets because their nests are extremely thick, even though the bird comes from the warm climate of the semi-tropical rainforest, north of Argentina and south of Brazil.
These nests can weigh up to 200kg, although they are usually between 40-50kgs, said Carabante. “If the nests are made at a height of 15-20 metres, the impact when they fall would be lethal.”
He believes the plan will be carried out in accordance with the animal welfare law, but it has yet to be finalised. The environmental head says not all the Madrid parakeets will be culled, but feels that a population of up to 600 birds would cause minimal or acceptable damage.
In 2005, monk parakeets numbering 1,000 were documented in Madrid, which, said Soria Carreras, was considered problematic, because the population from this figure did not decrease by itself.
He added: “The invasive species is also affecting other Spanish cities, such as Barcelona, Málaga and Valencia.”
The monk parakeet invasion dates back to the 1980s and 1990s, when the birds were sold as pets. In 2011, the Agriculture Ministry included the bird on the list of exotic tropical species, but to date, around 200,000 parakeets have arrived in Spain.
“They end up in parks because the owners get tired of them and set them free, or the birds escape,” said Soria Carreras.
“All animal-control hurts, and I’m the first to be hurt. But we have to understand that it is for the greater good, which is protecting the flora and fauna of Guadarrama National Park.
“We don’t know what could happen if we don’t manage to reduce the population. But it’s certain that they will push out our fauna, and the possibility of a nest causing a serious accident would be greater.”
