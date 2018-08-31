Collector had stuffed heads

SPANISH police are investigating a person, whose collection of stuffed animals included the heads of bears, wolves, lynx and buffalo, as well as the entire bodies of a leopard and a puma.

The haul also included an endangered Hawksbill turtle, four elephant tusks and carved-ivory figures, found at an address in Sevilla, southern Spain.

The Guardia Civil have charged a person with an alleged crime, related to the protection of wildlife, without the required documentation that proves their origin and legal possession.

The Guardia’s nature protection service (SEPRONA) found the collection in the garage of the person’s house. There was also a collection of corals and shells.

The collector claimed that the purchases were made in markets and small businesses during their holidays, in some towns on the Andalucian coast, as well as through Internet pages and advertisements.

The investigation remains open, and the Guardia are not ruling out further action.