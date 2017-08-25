Clever clobber

by Carl Pattison

EVEN guys need a helping hand now and then, when it comes to getting their fashion just right. Picking out the correct style to suit age and size is one sure way to change your body image, without even hitting the gym.

Clothes can pile on the pounds if they’re ill-fitting, or simply don’t complement your figure.

Fitted (not tight) clothing always flatters more than trying to cover up a bigger frame with baggy clothes; check out the guy in the photo. If you have good legs, show them. If your upper half is better proportioned, then flatter that area. It’s all about making the most of what you have.

Don’t be drawn into a fashion fad if it’s not going to do anything for you. Create your own style which complements you, and your look.

Stay away, too, from clashing patterns (two together), any form of sandals, and too many logos or statement T shirts. Never wear more than three colours together, and opt for complementing, rather than clashing, shades. Get it right, and you’re going to turn heads, without even trying.