Christmas treats needed

Accion del Sol news

WE would like to ask our friends and supporters to help us out in the run-up to Christmas.

We have 222 dogs, a small pony and a donkey at the refuge, and would like to give everyone of them, with your help, a Christmas present to make them feel special and loved.

We are asking you to donate treats, toys, dental sticks or tins of dog food for our Christmas campaign. These can be taken to the refuge during opening hours; please include your name, so we know who kindly donated the items.

Your support would be greatly appreciated by us, and definitely by the many dogs in our care, especially those who have spent most of their lives at the refuge, through no fault of their own.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol