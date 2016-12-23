CHRISTMAS GREETINGS FROM OUR PRESIDENT

THERE are inescapable dates on the calendar, which come around every year and make us change our daily routine: special moments that help us reflect on the truly-important things in life, such as the precious moments we spend with our family, friends and co-workers.

All of this is Christmas, celebrating the Nativity of Christ with our eyes fixed on those around us. As the principal public institution on the island, we share this spirit and take a moment to review the priorities that must mark the road our government takes in the New Year.

In 2017 we will have the highest budget in the Cabildo’s history, and our responsibility is to manage these investments in the most effective way, thinking only of improving the lives of everyone living on this island.

We will have the necessary funds to generate employment, to achieve a more-balanced island with investments all over Tenerife, and to serve our elders and families who are less fortunate.

The Cabildo will improve the roads to make it easier to move around, and we will not give up when it comes to removing the obstacles that others may put in our way.

We are also thinking of our little ones and their future: in all those children who still believe in the magic of Christmas, and to whom we must offer a future filled with opportunities. Without doubt, Tenerife 2030 is our star, guiding us today on the path to progress. To facilitate the learning of languages, to foster creativity, innovation, sports practice or entrepreneurship is to offer our young people the wings to fly high and follow their chosen course of life.

It ensures the horizon of those who will be the Island’s protagonists tomorrow. A future that is being designed today.

May the spirit of Christmas accompany you every day of the year to design, between all of us, a tomorrow full of opportunities.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Carlos Alonso

President,

Tenerife Government