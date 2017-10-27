Christmas Party

K9 animal news

THIS year’s K9 fundraising Christmas Party is on Saturday, 9th December at Showtime, Adeje (exit 78, TF1). Tickets are 25 euros per person, and include a chicken meal (or vegetarian option), drinks all evening (excluding spirits and bottled beers), entertainment from Let It Be Beatles, and compere Aidy Evans.

Tickets are available from: Lin 626 344 799; Mikey at k9mikey@gmail.com: Studio 5 hairdressers, Los Cristianos 922 794 304 and K9 refuge 667 638 468. There will be raffles on the night, and please do bring along treats for the K9 wonder-dogs and cats.

Meet Winston and Linda

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.