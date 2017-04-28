Chocolate treats for kids

RACHEL, from the 1st Los Cristianos Rainbows, Brownies and Lone Guides, visited Granadilla’s “Centro Guaidyl” children and handed over chocolate Easter bunnies and chicks.

And chocolate lollies were also given to El Fraile’s “Buena Estrella” on behalf of the girls.

These donations were made with the money raised at the “Easter Event”, on 1st April at Iceland’s Las Chafiras store, where the girls helped pack bags and sold home-made cakes to the customers.

Well done everyone!