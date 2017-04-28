VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Chocolate treats for kids

RACHEL, from the 1st Los Cristianos Rainbows, Brownies and Lone Guides, visited Granadilla’s “Centro Guaidyl” children and handed over chocolate Easter bunnies and chicks.

And chocolate lollies were also given to El Fraile’s “Buena Estrella” on behalf of the girls.

These donations were made with the money raised at the “Easter Event”, on 1st April at Iceland’s Las Chafiras store, where the girls helped pack bags and sold home-made cakes to the customers.

Well done everyone!

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=35733

Posted by on Apr 28 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites