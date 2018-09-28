Child’s car death sparks a warning about ‘tablets’

A GIRL aged three died from head injuries last Monday, after banging her head against the screen of the tablet she was playing on.

The unnamed child was said to have been in a child’s car seat, strapped in with an “Isofix safety system. But her mother had driven into the back of a bus, which had stopped during the school run, in the Galicia region of Vilanove de Arosa.

However, the system did not prevent the girl’s face from slamming into the tablet’s screen on impact.

The mother, 26, told the Guardia Civil that she had, momentarily, lost visibility in the sun’s glare and didn’t realise the traffic ahead had slowed.

Her little girl, who was airlifted to the Hospital Clínico de Santiago after the crash, died later in the afternoon from head injuries. But the mother and another child suffered minor injuries and were soon discharged.

The tragedy has raised fears over the safety of the common practice of allowing children to watch, or play on, hand-held screens, while travelling in the back of vehicles.

The Guardia Civil Traffic Police Federation send a reminder of the dangers in a tweet alongside a message of sympathy to the family, saying:

“Watch your distance, stay focused on the road and don’t have loose objects in cars, to avoid tragedies like this. Our sincere condolences to the family. RIP.”

In addition, occasional road-safety campaigns have warned that tablets should be well-secured during car journeys.