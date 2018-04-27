Children love to learn

Accion del Sol news

THE first four months of 2018 have seen more than 2,000 children visiting our refuge, to participate in our educational programme. We feel that this is extremely important to the future welfare of animals on our island, here in Tenerife.

Unfortunately, we are experiencing larger numbers of abandoned dogs, so please do come and visit us if you are interested in adopting. We do not charge, but donations are very welcome.

Every dog is fully vaccinated and microchipped, and comes with a clean bill of health. So you can rest assured that your pet will have the best start to its new life that we can offer.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol