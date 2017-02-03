Child car safety (part 2)

IN the last issue, I covered the transporting of babies and young children up to four years in vehicles, and I’m now continuing with this important subject.

Group 1 (9-18kg), from 1-4 years

The child is strapped into the restraint system via a five-point harness, and then the restraint system is connected to the car.

This allows the restraint system to be secured in a forward or rear-facing position. It’s very important that the seat is adjusted as the child grows, always avoiding gaps in the harness and in the installation of the restraint system, via the seat belt.

This group of restraint systems can also be purchased with an ISOFIX connection.

In this group, it is recommended to fit the restraint system in a rear-facing position, and it must be fitted before the child is seated.

And you should teach the child as soon as possible to keep his/her arms in the restraint system whenever possible, to reduce the risk of injury.

Group 2 (15-25kg), from 3-6 years

This is a booster seat with a back support, which allows the car’s three-point, seat-belt system to be used, but raising the child to the correct height.

Group 3, (22-36kg)

This type of seat is similar to the last group, in that it is a booster without the back support, which again raises the child to the height of the normal, three-point seat belt.

It is obligatory to use the booster seats until the child reaches a height of 135cm, but it is recommended that you continue using them until the child reaches 150cm.

In groups 2 and 3, the seat belt’s vertical strap must pass over the child’s collarbone without touching the shoulder. And the horizontal strap must be as low as possible around the hip and muscle area, and never around the stomach.

In Spain, the law regarding child safety forms part of the Reglamento General de Circulación, which was last modified on October 1st 2015. This, in turn, also adapts to the European Directive 2014/37/UE and 91/671/CEE.

The main points of the law state that the driver and the occupants must use a seat belt, and they must be homologated (approved officially).

Cars in which seat belts aren’t fitted are exempt, but children cannot be transported in them.

Children under 135cm must use child-restraint systems and be seated in the rear seats. This used to have an age-restriction of 12 years, but, with the law’s modification, the restriction was removed. There are, however, some exceptions, when:

*The car doesn’t have rear seats

*These seats are occupied by other children

*The restraint systems can’t be fitted to the rear seats because the car is too small

In these cases, the minors can be seated in the front seat, but always in a homologated restraint system, adapted to their height and weight.

If the child is seated in a rear-facing seat, the passenger’s airbag must be disconnected. If the child is in a forward-facing seat, there is no need to disconnect the airbag.

Child-restraint systems in special vehicles

In vehicles with more than nine seats, the driver, guide or person in charge of the group must inform the passengers of the obligation to travel with their seat belt fastened correctly, or with the use of a homologated restraint system. This is carried out by either audio-visual means: written signs or picture-grams, placed in a visible area for every seat.

In taxis, a minor who isn’t 135cm tall can travel in the rear seats without a suitable restraint system, but only within CITY limits.

Out of the city, the responsible person would be the mother, father or guardian, so always ask for a taxi that can supply a restraint system, or have one available.