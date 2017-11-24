VIEW WHOLE
Chief prosecutor dies as Catalan rebels face trial

SPAIN’S Attorney General, Jose Manuel Maza, who was leading the prosecution of the separatist Catalan leaders died, suddenly,  last Saturday in Argentina.

The 66-year-old,  who had been attending a conference in Buenos Aires, was taken to a hospital in the city after saying he felt unwell. He passed away soon afterwards from a reported kidney infection.

The country has now lost its Director of Public Prosecutions, just as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was working to get Spain’s judiciary to indict secessionist leaders for declaring the region’s independence, illegally.

Last month, Maza, who was appointed one year ago, began the prosecution of 20 Catalan politicians  including their former leader, Carles Puigdemont.

Maza argued that they should stand trial for rebellion and sedition, as well as the misuse of public funds to organise an independence referendum.

If found guilty of rebellion, the separatist leaders could face up to 30 years in prison.

