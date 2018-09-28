Chickens avoid roasting!

THE fire services were called out on Wednesday night to douse flames at some chicken coops in Tegueste, Lanzarote.

Local Police, patrolling the area, spotted the blaze on a road connecting Nazaret to Famara, in the Teleclub vicinity.

They alerted the fire brigade because they were concerned that this particular area housed several chicken and rooster coops.

Firemen and the cops spotted two butane gas bottles in the locked coops, so they began releasing several chickens to keep them safe.

As well as putting out the blaze, the firemen also cooled down the gas bottles and moved them to a safer area.

The Guardia Civil, who were also called to the scene, are now investigating how the fire started.