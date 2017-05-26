Centre of attraction!

THE Fashion Show Extravaganza, put on by Cinderella’s Boutique last Saturday at La Caletta to support El Fraile’s Night Centre Project for homeless families, proved spectacular in every way.

It also involved Cocobeaux Hair & Beauty & Celebrity International and was a huge success, raising a whopping 3,045 euros on the raffle.

The 200-plus guests were delighted with the show, as were the Helping Hands Charity volunteers.

An overwhelmed Liz Montague, who runs Helping Hands, said: “We are another step closer to starting the Night Centre project.

“We are still awaiting the go-ahead from the government to start the renovations, but this project will go ahead. We need shelter for the elderly and the young, as well as for homeless families with children. More than 50 clients attend the Centre daily for food, and the number is rising!”

From start to finish, the show was spectacular, and Anna Marie, who owns Cinderella’s, said: “My thanks to everyone involved.

“This day was not all about collecting money. It was also intended to create an awareness that homelessness is becoming a major problem in our society, and we need to do everything we can to make sure these people have their basic needs, like food and shelter!

“Thanks to Denise and Carmen, from Celebrity international, for all their help and support, and thanks to everyone who came on the day to support our event, and to make it so special.”

Anna Marie also thanked everyone and every business who donated prizes, and all those who took time to sell raffle tickets, which raised more than 3,000 euros … “and its still coming in!”