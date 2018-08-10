CBD oil therapy

Live Arico news

LIVE Arico care for sick and old dogs until their time has come, and we try everything to make them content in their sunset years. Heina is one of our very elderly residents, and she was diagnosed with bone cancer and severe arthritis.

We have discovered that CBD treatment can be very beneficial, and run a programme to help, where appropriate. This can be expensive, but we try hard to be able to make dogs like Heina as comfortable as possible. She has regained the use of her legs, and now happily wanders around her foster home.

Party in Palm Mar

This Sunday, (12th August), from 2-6pm, we are back to party at Clouseau’s in Palm Mar! Come and enjoy 11 of the island’s best entertainers, take part in the raffle, tombola and auction, and have a wonderful afternoon helping our refuge dogs! Come and enjoy some fun in the sun!

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

