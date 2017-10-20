Catwalk superstars!

LAST Sunday (15th October), six of K9’s pupsters took to the catwalk at Siam Mall, to promote the adopting of a rescue dog.

Winston, Ghost, Charlie, Sami, Marco and Lucy loved every minute of it, especially all the attention, and were perfect ambassa-dogs for the charity. Ex-K9 chums, now happily adopted, came along in support, and much fun was had by all.

Not only was a very welcome 160 euros raised, but, perhaps most importantly of all, the profile of rescue dogs, and the message that, given the chance they so deserve, they bring so much to a home as happy and contented family pets and companions.

K9 Christmas Party

This year’s K9 fundraising Christmas Party is on Friday, 9th December at Showtime, Adeje (exit 78, TF1). Tickets are 25 euros per person, and include a chicken meal (or vegetarian option), drinks all evening (excluding spirits and bottled beers), entertainment from Let It Be Beatles, and compere Aidy Evans.

Tickets are available from: Lin 626 344 799; Mikey at k9mikey@gmail.com: Studio 5 hairdressers, Los Cristianos 922 794 304 and K9 refuge 667 638 468. There will be raffles on the night, and please do bring along treats for the K9 wonder-dogs and cats.

Genji’s back

Stolen from K9 in the early hours of Saturday, 30th September, Genji has been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared the appeals to find him. Now to find this lovely guy his forever home and family.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.