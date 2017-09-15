Cat’s whiskers

HAVE you ever wondered what a cat’s whiskers actually do besides tickling our faces at night? They are so valuable that, if they’re cut off, a cat’s ability to hunt and navigate can be affected.

They’re so sensitive that they help cats to detect changes in the air current, which helps them get around in the dark, in much the same way we would hold out our arms and use our fingers to feel for objects. This ability also helps with hunting, as they detect the potential, swift movement of their prey.

A cat also uses its muzzle whiskers to help determine whether it can fit through small gaps. These whiskers are, theoretically, about the same size as the cat’s body width. So, if they can fit through a gap without bending, the cat should get through, although, if it’s a bit tubby, this isn’t always the case!

The whiskers above a cat’s eyes help when it’s hunting in grassy or bushy areas. They trigger a protective blink if there’s something that might get in the eyes.

Their whiskers can also reflect their mood. When they’re hanging loosely on either side, the cats are probably relaxed. When they’re scared or ready for a battle, they’re flat against their face to prevent damage, and when they’re on alert or hunting, they’re forward-facing, to help with prey detection.

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring/Whatsapp Maria (English) on 6466 29129, seven days a week 9-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm on 6712 82773. All kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Mia and Manu

If you like the thought of adopting an older kitten/kittens, because you have young children or work long hours, consider four-month-old Mia and Manu.

Mia’s lost one eye due to an infection, which has been treated completely. This doesn’t affect her abilities at all, and she is a playful, friendly, young girl.

Manu is a very cuddly kitten. He loves to sit and be stroked all day!

Both are used to being around other cats and dogs, so are a perfect addition to any family situation.

To meet Mia and Manu, or for any other details, contact Oskana on Whatsapp 633606801.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.