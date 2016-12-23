Catnip toys at Christmas

Cats Welfare news

What is catnip?

IT is a member of the mint family, and was originally found growing, naturally, in Europe, Africa and Asia. It can now be discovered in household herb gardens, and, in some countries, growing in the wild as a weed.

How does it work?

The natural ingredient in the catnip plant is nepetalactone, an essential oil that has a hallucinogenic effect on felines who have reached a mature, sexual age.

Kittens aged six months or younger are not usually affected by the plant, and only about 50-60% of cats may be affected. If your cat isn’t affected by catnip, her kittens may not be either, as sensitivity is a genetic inheritance.

Your cat and catnip

A cat who is around the herb will, more than likely, sniff it and then chew it. Some cats become sleepy, and lay about stretching, while others run around and become extremely active.

The high will last 5-10 minutes, and, once it has worn off, your cat will be immune to the herb for as long as two hours. Try introducing catnip into play sessions, as a special treat for your cat.

Catnip toys and training

Because cats do respond to catnip again and again, the herb can be a powerful training aid. If you want to keep kitty from clawing furniture, rub a scratching post with catnip to make it more appealing.

If you’ve bought a new cat bed, sprinkle a little of the herb on it, to make it more attractive to your feline friend.

You can also provide enrichment for an indoor cat by buying, or creating, catnip toys. Sprinkle a bit of the herb into an old sock,

then knot the top.

Or put a big pinch of catnip in a small paper bag, and crush the bag into a tight ball.

Adoptions

Please consider adopting an adult cat. When cared for properly, cats can live well into their late teens, and sometimes early twenties.

Misty is a young adult, perhaps one or two years old, and yet another abandoned, young pet. She was found in San Blas, Golf del Sur, a few weeks ago, but has not been claimed.

For a day or so, she’s understandably a little nervous when she meets new people, but she soon comes round when she knows you won’t hurt her.

Let’s change her luck and find her a forever home. She’s spayed, and will be microchipped and vaccinated.

As usual, all cats go on trial so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision. We also ensure that they are neutered, microchipped, and have their first year’s injections.

All our adult cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets.

Whether it’s an adult or a kitten you are looking for, ring or Whatsapp Maria on 646629129 (seven days a week, 9-6pm), message us on Facebook or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

Donations

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.