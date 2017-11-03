Catalan Premier and colleagues dodge the courts

THE Spanish judiciary has wasted no time in initiating legal proceedings against the 20 Catalan politicians behind the declaration of independence in the regional parliament last Friday.

Former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont, and 13 members of his government, all ousted by Madrid’s emergency powers, using Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, were summoned to appear in Spain’s High Court, yesterday (Thursday) and today.

Fifteen former Catalan leaders, accused of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds, showed up at either the National High Court or Supreme Court in Madrid yesterday.

And High Court Judge Carmen Lamela didn’t mess around, jailing

former Catalan Deputy First Minister Oriol Junqueras and seven other former Catalan regional ministers on remand. A ninth person, former regional business secretary Santi Vila, must post a 50,000-euro bail to avoid pre-trial custody.

In her decision, Judge Lamela said there was a “high risk” that the accused would attempt to destroy evidence or flee.

Punishment under Spanish law for rebellion is up to 30 years in prison, and sedition carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

But Puigdemont, and four of his former regional ministers: Clara Ponsatí (education): Toni Comín (health); Lluís Puig (culture) and Meritxell Serret (agriculture), remained in Brussels.

Jordi Turull, the former Catalan Government spokesman, was first to answer the court’s questions, at the investigation’s initial pre-trial hearing.

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, citing “sources close to the dismissed executive”, confirmed that the five rebels were still in the Belgian capital and would not be turning up late.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office was said to be asking for a European Arrest Warrant against Puigdemont and the four other absentees.

Meanwhile, six members of the speakers’ committee of the Catalan parliament, summoned to appear in the Spanish Supreme Court on the same days, did so.

The summons, from the High Court and Supreme Court, came swiftly after announcements that both courts had accepted formal accusations, filed by Spanish prosecutors.

High Court Judge Carmen Lamela, overseeing the case, said Puigdemont, and the 13 members of his government named in the state prosecutor’s action, would have to pay a combined bond of 6.2 million euros (the same sum, allegedly, taken from the public coffers in Catalonia to help fund the illegal independence referendum on 1st October).

If the bail money is not paid in three days, their assets could be seized.

Lamela said she understood that the former Catalan leader, and members of his cabinet, had “plotted a strategy in which all of the secessionist moment was perfectly organised, with the roles shared between government and parliamentary authorities, and civic associations”.

But at a highly-anticipated press conference in Brussels on Tuesday, following the startling news that Puigdemont had travelled to the Belgian capital after last Friday’s independence declaration, the former Catalan premier said he would return to Spain, only if he received “guarantees of a fair trial”.

Puigdemont, and four members of his dissolved parliament, did a bunk to Brussels on Sunday, driving from Barcelona to Marseille, then catching a direct flight to Brussels.

Belgian lawyer Paul Bekaert, who is representing Puigdemont and is a specialist in human rights and extradition, said:

“Puigdemont is in Belgium to prepare a legal riposte to any eventual moves by Madrid.”

The former Catalan chief insists he won’t return to Spain until he is “given guarantees” that he will receive fair treatment, and an “independent” trial with “a separation of powers”.

He added: “We are here to act with liberty and security. The other part of the government, headed by former deputy premier Oriol Junqueras, will remain in Catalonia as legitimate members of the Catalan government.”

The former premier, who spoke in Catalan, French and Spanish in front of the press, also confirmed that his PDeCAT party would run in the 21st December elections, called by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

“It’s a challenge we are going to accept,” he said, adding that he would respect the results, and called on Madrid to do the same.

“Wherever you find ballot boxes, you will find us,” he pledged.

And with regional polls less than eight weeks away, the two main parties in Puigdemont’s coalition intend to run, one way or another.

A PDeCat spokeswoman said: “Mr Rajoy, we will see you at the ballot boxes,” while a representative of Junqueras’ Catalan Republican Left party said: “We will find a

way to participate on

21st December, which

could be one more opportunity to consolidate the republic.”

According to a recent poll for El Mundo, the elections could be very close, with anti-independence parties being supported by 43.4%, and pro-independence parties on 42.5%.

Separatist parties taking part in last Friday’s independence vote in the Catalan parliament, who celebrated the new Catalan Republic, appear ready to accept the normal regional elections, called by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy under the Article 155 powers to suspend home rule in the region.

PDeCat’s Marta Pascal said: “We are not afraid of the ballot box because it is a chance to defend a project. But we do not accept the wretched application of Article 155.”