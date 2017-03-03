Cat or kitten: which is better for you?

Cats Welfare news

WHEN people think about adding a cat to their lives, they automatically think “kitten.” A kitten seems to make perfect sense; a little fluff-ball who’ll grow into your household and your heart. For some people, though, an adult cat is a better option.

Everyone loves kittens!

Maybe it’s those large eyes, oversized ears or their playfulness that everyone loves. Kittens can be a lot of work and expense, though. Injections, neutering and micro-chipping all add up to a lot of expense in the first year.

Then there’s the training, from the litter tray to helping your kitten learn to stay off the kitchen worktops. You also need to either kitten-proof your home, or spend months picking your little baby off the curtains, the kids, the back of the sofa or your slippers.

Kittens are fragile, and may accidentally be hurt by young children who don’t understand the concept of “gentle.” Similarly, a kitten isn’t the best choice for people who are a little unsteady on their feet, or aren’t able to chase, or otherwise keep up with, an energetic feline baby.

On the other hand, a kitten can be perfect for a family with older, more-responsible children, or a source of delightful amusement to an active, older adult. You just need to look carefully at your living situation, and consider the problems and pleasures a kitten will bring.

Adult cat considerations

Adult cats offer some compelling advantages and few disadvantages. If you adopt an adult cat, you know exactly what you’re getting. Laid-back or active, quiet or vocal, cuddly or demanding, an adult cat has already settled into his own persona. If you want to make sure you’re getting, say, a mellow pet, choose a cat beyond the ants-in-his-pants kitten stage. An adult cat’s personality may be set, but his affections aren’t. Adult cats bond with you just as tightly as a kitten does.

Through Cats Welfare, all adult cats have been neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped free of charge, so they are definitely the cheaper option. And they go on trial so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Most people still choose a kitten over a cat; such is the power of packaging. Look at kittens, of course, but check out the cats, too. Strike a blow against ageism!

