Cat facts

Cats Welfare news

DID you know that licking keeps cats’ fur clean and smooth, and also cools them in hot weather?

It helps to keep fur waterproof, and fluffs it up to keep them warm in the cold weather. If a cat hurts himself, licking the cut or scratch cleans it, and helps it feel better. Cats love it when you scratch behind their ears, because it is a sensitive area that can’t, easily, be reached.

They can’t lick themselves behind the ears, but can clean in this area with their front paws. Cats sometimes roll over when they see you; this is probably because it’s the friendliest thing a cat can do. It’s their way of saying “I trust you”.

Cats press against things with their paws, because this is the way that kittens stimulate the flow of milk from their mother, using one front paw, then the other. This is called “kneading”.

Cats don’t always land on their feet, but they do have better balance than most animals. When a cat spreads out its back and front legs, it falls more slowly, the body acting as a parachute. The tail can also help with balance.

Cats climb trees, mainly, for protection from other animals, such as dogs. House cats usually like to climb up on high areas such as a bookshelf or refrigerator. They have very strong hind muscles that allow them to get to these lofty places.

Pet cats feel as though their gardens are their own, special places. A cat likes to check out what other animals are doing in their territory, and, once they have done that, they like to come back inside the house, where it is warm and safe. That’s why they always seem to want to come straight back in, immediately after being let out!

**Private Adoption

Manda, a stunning, 18-month-old female, is looking for her forever home. She is a friendly, beautifully-marked lady, with a very pretty face, and loves a cuddle. She is leukaemia negative and neutered. For more details, or to arrange to meet her, please contact Elizabeth 6377 25370.

**Cats Welfare Tenerife cannot except any liability for the suitability, fitness or health of any cat/kitten adopted privately.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.

Shop volunteers

We are desperately short of volunteers who can spare a few hours a week, either mornings or afternoons. Never worked in a shop before? No problem. You won’t be on your own, and full training is given. Facebook PM to ask questions, or have a no-obligation chat.