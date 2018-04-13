Cat facts

Cats Welfare news

THERE are cats who have survived falls from over 32 stories (320 metres) onto concrete

Cats have over 20 muscles that control their ears

Cats sleep 70% of their lives

A cat has been Mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska, for 15 years, and one ran for Mayor of Mexico City in 2013

In tigers and tabbies, the middle of the tongue is covered in backward-pointing spines, used for breaking off and gripping meat

When cats grimace, they are usually “taste-scenting”. They have an extra organ that, with some breathing control, allows the cats to taste-sense the air

The world’s largest cat measured 48.5 inches long

Evidence suggests domesticated cats have been around since 3600 BC, 2,000 years before Egypt’s pharaohs

Your cat recognises your voice, but just acts too cool to care (probably because they are)

In the 1960s, the CIA tried to turn a cat into a bonafide spy by implanting a microphone into her ear, and a radio transmitter at the base of her skull. She somehow survived the surgery, but got hit by a taxi on her first mission

The technical term for “hairball” is “bezoar”

Female cats are typically right-pawed, while male cats are typically left-pawed

Cats make more than 100 different sounds, whereas dogs make around 10 A cat’s brain is 90% similar to a human’s; more similar than to a dog’s

Cats and humans have nearly-identical sections of the brain that control emotion

Charity table events

These will be held tomorrow (Saturday) at Koala Sur in Las Chafiras and Koala Adeje, who have generously allowed us to have the tables between

10am-9pm. Lots of goodies will be for sale, proceeds from which will help us pay the huge vets’ bills, incurred throughout the year.

Please go along and support these events; the volunteers will be pleased to see you and happy to chat. A lot of the items are hand-made by the volunteers, so pop along. Let’s make a difference to the welfare of all the cats in Tenerife.

**Private adoption

Katzuya is a very handsome boy, looking to be adopted by someone who loves cats. He is around three years old and neutered, and has tested positive for feline leukaemia.

He is beautiful, adorable and fine with other animals, but needs to be an indoor cat. He is a sweet and confident cat, once he knows his surroundings, and will make someone a lovely companion. Would you like to give Katzuya a loving home? Please contact Ana Maria 6962 05711 for more information, and to arrange to meet him.

**Cats Welfare Tenerife cannot except any liability for the suitability, fitness or health of any cat/kitten adopted privately.

Fostering

The kitten season is upon us, and we are in urgent need of people to feed newborn kittens, round the clock. No experience is needed, and we will supply all the kitten milk – and support! Message us on Facebook, or contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.