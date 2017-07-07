New Carnival Museum is a genuine eye-opener

THE new Carnival Museum (La Casa del Carnaval) in Santa Cruz, which opened on Monday, welcomed hundreds of curious visitors.

The Museum, which cost over 3m euros to build, is situated in the Barranco de Santos park, under the Galcerán bridge. Admission is free, and it will be open to the public until September.

It showcases the Santa Cruz Carnival, and enables visitors to learn about the heritage of this colourful, annual event, which has been declared a Fiesta of International Tourist Interest.

Both tourists and residents marvelled at the intricate work in each of the Carnival Queen Fantasy dresses on the opening day, and it certainly proved to be a big hit with everyone.

They are one of the main attractions, the visitors admiring all the hard work and artistic design that goes into each outfit.

The newly-built premises, spread over 1,000sq/m, will make the Carnival more accessible to tourists, providing a space for exhibitions and a meeting point for the various Carnival groups.

There will be a permanent exhibition, a multi-purpose room for temporary exhibitions and presentations of all kinds, plus a study centre, with documents to research the Carnival’s history, and a coffee shop.

The exhibition area will vary each year, displaying the current Carnival Queen’s costume, as well as those worn that year by performers.

Santa Cruz Mayor José Manuel Bermúdez said the possibility of increasing the space was already being considered, using the huge area available on the terrace as a whole, even with a second floor.

He added: “It will be the home of all the Carnival,”

The Casa del Carnaval can be visited free of charge, Monday-Sunday from 9am-7pm. For more details, check out www.carnavaldetenerife.com