Think carefully

Cats Welfare news

Summer might be here, but it’s raining kittens in Tenerife! We have in excess of 50 kittens needing loving, permanent homes, as soon as possible. If you like the idea of a new family member, it’s a decision not to take lightly, or impulsively.

Owning a cat is a financial and emotional responsibility, lasting anywhere from 14-22 years, typically. Your cat will depend on you for its health, happiness, safety and well being.

Renting?

Check with your landlord that you are allowed pets, and consider that, even if you are, you may not be with your next landlord.

Costs

The reality is that there is a lifetime of expenses associated with caring for a cat; healthy food, litter, toys, a carrier and scratching post, but, most of all, veterinary fees.

Preparing and cat-proofing your home

Even if your cat is allowed access to outside, there are many potential hazards in the home. Put away all medicines, household cleaners etc safely out of reach. Cover any electrical cords and sockets that cats can bite and chew. Beware of house plants – some are poisonous.

Cleaning, food and water

Litter trays should be cleaned daily as cats are very fussy about being clean. Fresh food and water are needed daily.

Holidays

Who will look after your cat when you’re on holiday? Can you afford a pet sitter or cattery?

Emigrating

If you leave the island, the cost of taking your cat with you is expensive, particularly to the UK, and it’s incredibly difficult to re-home cats here.

If you are still looking to adopt a cat or kitten then please contact us, as we are sure to be able to help you. All adult cats and black kittens are provided with free kitten injections, microchip and neutering, as is the second kitten if you adopt two kittens of any colour.

Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring or WhatsApp Maria (English) on 646629129, seven days a week 9-6, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6 on 671282773. All cats and kittens go on trial, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Our shop

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.